Five men sought in spree of liquor, convenience store robberies

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county.
In multiple robberies between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 in north and south Sacramento County, the men have directed store clerks to the register at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
They’ve taken cash as well as cigarettes and robbed customers in at least one instance. Surveillance video shows their faces covered with ski masks or bandanas and wearing dark clothing.
Security footage has shown the men fleeing in a gray, four-door 2004-2006 Dodge Stratus with paper license plates and a broken rear passenger side window covered by tape, plastic and cardboard. They’ve also used a gray Ford Taurus produced between 2000 and 2007, also with paper plates.
Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
