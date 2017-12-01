Five men sought in spree of liquor, convenience store robberies

More Videos

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Pause
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street 1:17

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County 0:50

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store 1:23

Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific' 1:20

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific'

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:01

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty

  • Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

    The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Five men sought in spree of liquor, convenience store robberies

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 01, 2017 07:27 AM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county.

In multiple robberies between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 in north and south Sacramento County, the men have directed store clerks to the register at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

They’ve taken cash as well as cigarettes and robbed customers in at least one instance. Surveillance video shows their faces covered with ski masks or bandanas and wearing dark clothing.

Security footage has shown the men fleeing in a gray, four-door 2004-2006 Dodge Stratus with paper license plates and a broken rear passenger side window covered by tape, plastic and cardboard. They’ve also used a gray Ford Taurus produced between 2000 and 2007, also with paper plates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Pause
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street 1:17

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County 0:50

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store 1:23

Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific' 1:20

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific'

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:01

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty

  • Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

    The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county.

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question