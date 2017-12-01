Lockdown lifted at three San Juan schools after home intrusion scare

Del Campo High, Will Rogers Middle and Thomas Kelley Elementary schools were briefly locked down Friday morning after suspects connected to a confrontation in a nearby home fled into area streets.

A handyman showed up in the 6500 block of Moraga Drive to find two non-residents inside the home he planned to work on, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. A verbal confrontation turned physical before the worker chased the suspected squatters out of the house shortly after 9 a.m.

The three campuses were locked down from 9:11 a.m. to 9:27 a.m. while sheriff’s deputies assigned to the San Juan Unified School District scoured the area in search of the two suspects, followed by a shelter-in-place warning which allowed students and teachers to move about their classrooms.

No arrests had been made as of 10:15 a.m. Friday, though Hampton said the suspects would likely be booked on suspicion of misdeamor trespassing if caught.