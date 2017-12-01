Midtown coffeehouse seeks info on stolen wooden sign, posting photos of thief’s car

A midtown coffeehouse is asking Sacramentans to be on the lookout for a thief with a sports car after a large wooden sign was stolen from the store.
Local coffee roaster Old Soul Co. posted photos to Instagram and Facebook on Friday showing a white Porsche convertible with vanity plates reading “MFW INC” carrying the store’s sign in the back seat.
“An alert customer got a pic of the act. Any info would be appreciated if you know this car,” Old Soul wrote on Instagram, tagging the post “#loser” and notifying other coffeehouses in the area.
Our large wooden sign was stolen yesterday by someone driving a white Porsche with Vanity plates. An alert customer got a pic of the act. Any info would be appreciated if you know this car. #loser #vanityplates? @camelliacoffeeroasters @insightcoffee @identitycoffees @templecoffee @chocfishcoffee @nakedcoffee @shadycoffeeco @pachamama_coffee @handledistrict @oakparkbrewco @oakparkba
The sign was stolen from Old Soul’s Weatherstone location, on 21st Street near H Street, sometime on Thursday.
With Facebook users commenting that it would be wise to file a police report, Old Soul responded: “turns out not that much........ SacPD is pretty lame right now.”
Old Soul has three locations in Sacramento.
