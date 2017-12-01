Sacto 911

Convicted sex offender headed to prison for stabbing girlfriend

By Cathy Locke

December 01, 2017 04:35 PM

A man with a history of domestic violence and sex offenses has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend.

A Sacramento County jury in September convicted Clarence Wesley, 40, of felony domestic violence and criminal threats. Jurors also found that he had used a knife in committing the crime, that he had caused great bodily injury and that he had a prior 2014 conviction for domestic violence, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. In addition, the jury found that he had a 1999 strike conviction, under California’s “three-strikes” law, for sex offenses and robbery.

Wesley was sentenced Friday by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Trina Burger-Plavan.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched July 31, 2016, to an assault at 65th Street and Sky Parkway in the Florin area. The victim had been stabbed multiple times in the back and neck by her boyfriend, Wesley, who had fled, the news release said.

As a convicted sex offender, Wesley was considered a high-risk parolee and he wore an ankle monitor with GPS tracking. After leaving the stabbing scene, he cut off his ankle monitor and disposed of his knife, the news release said.

He was found four days later and arrested.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

