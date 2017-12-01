Man arrested in kidnapping of Redding woman dumped in remote Shasta County area

A man sought in the kidnapping of a Redding woman last weekend had been arrested.
Investigators located 43-year-old Fred Marion Sanderson about 3 p.m. Friday in the area of Garden Avenue and Gold Street in Redding, according to a Redding Police Department news release. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Shasta County jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, torture, kidnapping, robbery and criminal threats.
The victim, a 25-year-old Redding woman, was found partially clothed Monday by several people who were looking for a Christmas tree in a rural wooded area of Shasta County. The woman was suffering from exposure after spending the night in the remote area where she allegedly was dumped by Sanderson and 33-year-old Johanna Knighten, both of Redding.
Knighten was arrested Tuesday and booked into Shasta County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder and conspiracy.
The victim, whose name has not been released, told investigators that she was forcibly taken from the area of Mistletoe Lane and Victor Avenue in Redding on Sunday by two acquaintances, identified as Knighten and Sanderson. The victim told authorities that Knighten drove her in Knighten’s van, and Sanderson physically assaulted her and held her against her will.
The victim told police that Knighen and Sanderson believed she had stolen narcotics from Sanderson, the news release said.
When the three arrived at a remote location about six miles from Highway 44, the victim was forced to undress and was left wearing only a pair of shorts. She did not know where she was, and had no means of communication or any way of finding help, according to police.
She sought shelter from rain, snow and extremely cold temperatures in a burned-out tree, and drank water from mud puddles before she was rescued the following day, the news release said.
