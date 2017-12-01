Fred Marion Sanderson
Fred Marion Sanderson Redding Police Department
Fred Marion Sanderson Redding Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man arrested in kidnapping of Redding woman dumped in remote Shasta County area

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 01, 2017 06:47 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man sought in the kidnapping of a Redding woman last weekend had been arrested.

Investigators located 43-year-old Fred Marion Sanderson about 3 p.m. Friday in the area of Garden Avenue and Gold Street in Redding, according to a Redding Police Department news release. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Shasta County jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, torture, kidnapping, robbery and criminal threats.

The victim, a 25-year-old Redding woman, was found partially clothed Monday by several people who were looking for a Christmas tree in a rural wooded area of Shasta County. The woman was suffering from exposure after spending the night in the remote area where she allegedly was dumped by Sanderson and 33-year-old Johanna Knighten, both of Redding.

Knighten was arrested Tuesday and booked into Shasta County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder and conspiracy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim, whose name has not been released, told investigators that she was forcibly taken from the area of Mistletoe Lane and Victor Avenue in Redding on Sunday by two acquaintances, identified as Knighten and Sanderson. The victim told authorities that Knighten drove her in Knighten’s van, and Sanderson physically assaulted her and held her against her will.

The victim told police that Knighen and Sanderson believed she had stolen narcotics from Sanderson, the news release said.

When the three arrived at a remote location about six miles from Highway 44, the victim was forced to undress and was left wearing only a pair of shorts. She did not know where she was, and had no means of communication or any way of finding help, according to police.

She sought shelter from rain, snow and extremely cold temperatures in a burned-out tree, and drank water from mud puddles before she was rescued the following day, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

    The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department released video Thursday of five men connected to a spree of liquor and convenience store robberies in unincorporated areas of the county.

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County 0:50

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County
Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store 1:23

Watch customer taking necklace from Sacramento jewelry store
Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question