Video shows two women beat, shoot 50-year-old woman with BB gun in robbery

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two women they said shot a 50-year-old woman with a BB gun during a robbery last month on Stockton Boulevard.
The victim was walking to her car from a market in the 6400 block of Stockton Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 14 when she was attacked, according to police. The suspects hit and dragged the woman, then shot her twice in the neck with a BB gun, police said. The assailants got away with the victim’s cell phone and purse before fleeing in a silver late model Toyota Camry with a pink license frame over a dealer plate from “Autonation” on the back.
The first suspect was described by police as a heavyset black female wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, an orange vest, gray sweatpants and bright blue shoes. The other suspect was a black female with a thin build, wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, peach-colored yoga pants and white shoes. There was a limited description provided for the driver of the Camry.
The Police Department asks anyone with information on the suspects to call the police dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Ryan Lillis
