Sacramento deputies search for Rite Aid robbery suspects after chase

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

December 02, 2017 06:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is searching for at least two men suspected of robbing a Carmichael Rite Aid, then fleeing into Citrus Heights.

The suspects stole pharmaceuticals from the Rite Aid at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue about 5:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said. The suspects fled in a white Ford Taurus and were chased into Citrus Heights.

Deputies found the suspects’ vehicle on Garden Gate Drive, near Purslane Way. A police helicopter and K9 units are searching the area and neighborhood residents are being asked to remain indoors while deputies look for the suspects.

No one was injured in the robbery, deputies said.

It is unclear whether the suspects being sought are the same individuals wanted in connection with the robbery of a Rite Aid in Citrus Heights on Monday in which an 87-year-old woman was knocked to the ground. The woman, identified as Marilyn Stribley of Citrus Heights, died Saturday.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

