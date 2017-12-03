Photo illustration.
Man found shot to death near Sacramento levee

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

December 03, 2017 02:00 PM

A man was found shot to death in North Sacramento early Sunday, police said.

Sacramento police spokesman Eddie Macaulay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead from a single gunshot wound at around 7:20 a.m. on a levee near Fairbanks and Norwood avenues. The body was spotted by a passerby.

Macaulay said police haven’t determined a motive for the shooting, although he added that the body was found in the vicinity of a homeless encampment.

The proximity of the camp “is something they’re going to look into,” he said. “We haven’t made any correlation yet.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the department at 916-808-4500.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

