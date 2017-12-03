More Videos

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Motorist killed, passenger injured in Yuba County car wreck

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

December 03, 2017 07:55 PM

A man was killed and his passenger was injured in a single-car accident in rural Yuba County early Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident took place shortly after midnight on Marysville Road, north of Collins Lake Road, east of the Loma Rica area of Yuba County.

The 34-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving his SUV on the rain-slickened road when the vehicle veered off the edge. The driver tried to bring the SUV back onto the road but overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle careened down an embankment and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Melissa N. Anderson, 33, from the community of Challenge, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CHP said alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident but the investigation is continuing.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

Comments

