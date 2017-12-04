Suspected neo-Nazi rejects deal for attacks at Capitol

More Videos

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 1:32

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down

Pause
This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive 1:45

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom 1:31

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:16

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom

    ​William Planer appears in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Sacramento. Planer was arraigned on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon connected to the melee at the State Capitol in June 2016. He will return to court on September 28. Planer is a suspected neo-Nazi accused of being involved in the violent clash at the Capitol last year that left at least 14 injured, faced a Sacramento judge Tuesday on assault charges in the case.

​William Planer appears in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Sacramento. Planer was arraigned on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon connected to the melee at the State Capitol in June 2016. He will return to court on September 28. Planer is a suspected neo-Nazi accused of being involved in the violent clash at the Capitol last year that left at least 14 injured, faced a Sacramento judge Tuesday on assault charges in the case. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee
​William Planer appears in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Sacramento. Planer was arraigned on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon connected to the melee at the State Capitol in June 2016. He will return to court on September 28. Planer is a suspected neo-Nazi accused of being involved in the violent clash at the Capitol last year that left at least 14 injured, faced a Sacramento judge Tuesday on assault charges in the case. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Suspected neo-Nazi rejects deal for attacks at Capitol

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

December 04, 2017 04:50 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

William Scott Planer, the white supremacist arrested along with counter-demonstrators on assault charges stemming from a violent June 2016 riot at a neo-Nazi rally at the state Capitol, rejected prosecutors' deal offer Monday afternoon setting up a preliminary hearing on the allegations.

The offer from Sacramento County District Attorney's prosecutors would have Planer, 35, serve the low term of four years on two assault counts. Prosecutors, citing video footage of the skirmish, allege Planer attacked counter-demonstrators with a pole or stick. Planer, through defense attorney Danny Brace, countered with an offer that he be released with his time served in Sacramento County custody - 87 days.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet set Planer's preliminary hearing for Dec. 27. Planer remains held in lieu of $600,00 bail at Sacramento County Jail.

The joint rally of the Traditionalist Worker Party and Golden State Skinheads devolved into chaos when members of the two groups clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators. The violence left at least 10 people hurt including at least five who were stabbed, authorities said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

California Highway Patrol, roundly criticized for its response to the rioting, collected enough evidence to arrest Planer, a Sacramento native, but more recently of Denver.

Planer's activities have long been known to the Anti-Defamation League, the organization's officials said following Planer's arrest in July on suspicion of defacing a Colorado Springs, Colo., synagogue.

Meantime, attorneys for the three counter-demonstrators also facing assault charges tied to the rioting have asked that their charges be dismissed. The three, Yvette Felarca, 47, a teacher and actIvist from Berkeley; Michael Williams, 56, who said he was part of a group of "Brown Berets" who provided protection for counter-demonstrators; and Porfirio Paz, 19, are slated to return to Sacramento Superior Court on Jan. 18.

Their attorneys have a Dec. 12 deadline to file motions arguing to throw out criminal charges.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 1:32

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down

Pause
This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive 1:45

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom 1:31

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:16

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

    Last week, this man entered the Raley’s in El Dorado Hills, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, and then went into the woman’s restroom and was looking underneath the occupied stalls before he was run out by a customer and employees. If you have any information about this person, the sheriff's office asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (530) 621-6600 and reference case EG17-10645.

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question