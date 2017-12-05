Crime - Sacto 911

December 5, 2017 11:30 AM

Frank Rees should have gotten maximum sentence, sister says

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

The father of Justice Rees, the weeks-old infant who died after he was carried by his drug-addled mother into a Knights Landing-area slough in 2015, was sentenced Tuesday for his role in his son’s death.

Frank Tallieson Rees will serve six years in state prison in a plea deal reached with the Yolo County district attorney’s office on child endangerment, manslaughter and drug charges.

Rees’ then-fiancée, Justice’s mother Samantha Lee Green, was convicted of second-degree murder by Yolo County jurors in late 2016 in her child’s death and is in state prison. Green’s father, Randy Green criticized the plea in court Tuesday.

A jury in September found Green, 25, criminally responsible the 19-day-old’s death following her methamphetamine-fueled trip through cold delta waters of Ridge Cut Slough near Knights Landing. Green and her son were reported missing Feb. 22 by her mother and sister. The following afternoon, Green was located by authorities after she placed a panicked 911 call. She claimed she had been kidnapped and her baby was likely dead of exposure. Seventeen hours later, on Feb. 25 Justice Rees was found dead.

Frank Rees was implicated in the child’s death during Green’s trial when the defense accused him of dosing Green with veterinary-size syringes of methamphetamine mixed with acetone in the days before the baby died.

 

  Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

    "We've been through a lot, we just want it to be over with," says Randy Green as he leaves the Woodland courthouse where his daughter, Samantha Green, was found guilty in the death of her newborn son, Justice Rees, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

"We've been through a lot, we just want it to be over with," says Randy Green as he leaves the Woodland courthouse where his daughter, Samantha Green, was found guilty in the death of her newborn son, Justice Rees, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

  Samantha Green arraigned in death of infant son

    The mother of a newborn boy found dead in a remote Yolo County slough pleaded not guilty on March 4, 2015, to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and abusing or endangering the health of a child. Samantha Green, 23, was arraigned in Yolo Superior Court and bail was set at $250,000. Baby Justice’s body was recovered from a slough amid overgrown trees and brush Feb. 25, 2015.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

