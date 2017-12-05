Judge sentences man who threatened to kill woman if her dogs wouldn’t stop barking

A man who assaulted a woman in her backyard, later attempting to drug her with methamphetamine and threatening to kill her if her dogs would not stop barking, was sentenced to almost 20 years behind bars in connection to the incident, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The case stems from encounter between Curt Orlando Martin, 42, and the woman on March 31, 2016. Martin was doing yard work for an employer while the woman was in her backyard in a neighboring home with her dogs.
At some point, Martin jumped over a fence and approached the woman, who screamed at Martin to leave and called 911.
“Martin then lunged at the victim, grabbed her by the throat and landed on top of her,” the news release said. “A struggle ensued, and Martin attempted to drive a syringe with methamphetamine into the victim’s neck.”
Martin threatened the woman, saying he would kill her if her dogs would not stop barking. The woman persuaded Martin to release her so she could quiet them, but instead fled to her neighbor’s home and called for help, according to the news release.
Martin was found to have methamphetamine in his system after the incident. The District Attorney’s Office also said Martin, a parolee at the time, had made sexual comments to his boss about the woman earlier that day.
Martin pleaded no contest to felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape and first degree residential burglary on Oct. 16 in the case, though a misdemeanor count of stopping a person from using a phone to contact police was dismissed.
Judge Patrick Marlette sentenced Martin to 19 years and 8 months of jail time on Monday. Deputy District Attorney Tate Davis, with the department’s Adult Sexual Assault Prosecution Unit, prosecuted the case.
Martin also admitted to a previous assault with a firearm conviction from 2002, the news release said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
