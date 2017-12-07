Crime - Sacto 911

December 7, 2017 6:32 AM

89-year-old woman missing in south Sacramento

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

Update: Matsui’s body was found on Dec. 10. Click here for more information.

Original post:

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Carol Matsui, 89, after she vanished Wednesday afternoon from her home in Vintage Park in south Sacramento.

Matsui is described as a 5-foot-2 Asian woman weighing about 110 pounds, with shoulder-length grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored floral blouse, a red vest, a black fleece jacket and blue jeans.

Matsui can become easily disoriented due to a medical condition and wears an identification bracelet with emergency contact information.

Matsui was last seen leaving her house on the 7500 block of Sunnyside Way between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She suffers from a medical condition that causes her to become easily disoriented and wears an identification bracelet with emergency contact information.

Anybody with information on Matsui’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son 0:49

Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Shootout leaves murder suspect dead, officers wounded 5:44

Shootout leaves murder suspect dead, officers wounded

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:12

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew'

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police 2:27

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police 1:04

Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

View more video

Crime - Sacto 911