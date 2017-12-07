89-year-old woman missing in south Sacramento

Update: Matsui’s body was found on Dec. 10. Click here for more information.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Carol Matsui, 89, after she vanished Wednesday afternoon from her home in Vintage Park in south Sacramento.
Matsui is described as a 5-foot-2 Asian woman weighing about 110 pounds, with shoulder-length grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored floral blouse, a red vest, a black fleece jacket and blue jeans.
Matsui was last seen leaving her house on the 7500 block of Sunnyside Way between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She suffers from a medical condition that causes her to become easily disoriented and wears an identification bracelet with emergency contact information.
Anybody with information on Matsui’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.
