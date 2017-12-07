Joshua Martin, 43, remains in El Dorado County Jail on $1,010,000 bail.
Joshua Martin, 43, remains in El Dorado County Jail on $1,010,000 bail. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Martin, 43, remains in El Dorado County Jail on $1,010,000 bail. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Butane extraction lab, 300 pounds of marijuana found in El Dorado County home

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 07, 2017 09:31 AM

A narcotics investigation in El Dorado County turned up commercial equipment used to produce a highly concentrated cannabis oil on Wednesday.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office detectives found multiple commercial vacuum ovens, a closed-loop butane oil extraction system, several five-gallon cylinders of butane and a commercial decanter in a house in the 5000 block of Monte Vista Way in Camino, according to a department news release.

Camino resident Joshua Martin, 43, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime. He remains in El Dorado County Jail in Placerville on $1.01 million bail.

Detectives also found approximately 300 pounds of marijuana and four guns, as well as nearly $14,000 in cash and $10,000 in silver. A Hazmat team was called in to assist in the investigation due to the possibility of corrosive chemicals being used in the manufacturing process.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Butane can be used to strip cannabinoids from marijuana trimmings into a thick hash oil often called “wax” or “shatter.”

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

    Last week, this man entered the Raley’s in El Dorado Hills, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, and then went into the woman’s restroom and was looking underneath the occupied stalls before he was run out by a customer and employees. If you have any information about this person, the sheriff's office asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (530) 621-6600 and reference case EG17-10645.

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills
Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 1:32

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down
Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:16

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question