Butane extraction lab, 300 pounds of marijuana found in El Dorado County home

A narcotics investigation in El Dorado County turned up commercial equipment used to produce a highly concentrated cannabis oil on Wednesday.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office detectives found multiple commercial vacuum ovens, a closed-loop butane oil extraction system, several five-gallon cylinders of butane and a commercial decanter in a house in the 5000 block of Monte Vista Way in Camino, according to a department news release.
Camino resident Joshua Martin, 43, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime. He remains in El Dorado County Jail in Placerville on $1.01 million bail.
Detectives also found approximately 300 pounds of marijuana and four guns, as well as nearly $14,000 in cash and $10,000 in silver. A Hazmat team was called in to assist in the investigation due to the possibility of corrosive chemicals being used in the manufacturing process.
Butane can be used to strip cannabinoids from marijuana trimmings into a thick hash oil often called “wax” or “shatter.”
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
