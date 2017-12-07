Rocklin man arrested on charges of child porn, enticing a minor

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

Last week, this man entered the Raley’s in El Dorado Hills, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, and then went into the woman’s restroom and was looking underneath the occupied stalls before he was run out by a customer and employees. If you have any information about this person, the sheriff's office asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (530) 621-6600 and reference case EG17-10645.