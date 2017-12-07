Rocklin man arrested on charges of child porn, enticing a minor

Rocklin resident Cameron Fox, 34, was arrested Tuesday after a joint investigation between the FBI and Marin County Sheriff’s Office investigation produced evidence suggesting he had sexually preyed on underage victims.
A federal grand jury returned a sealed indictment charging Fox with online enticement of a minor for sexual purposes, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography last week.
Prosecutors allege Fox messaged a minor to meet up and engage in sex acts, and that he had previously produced pornography of the same minor on at least one occasion.
The indictment was unsealed after Fox’s arrest Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in an arraignment the same day, and remains in Sacramento County Jail without bail.
Fox faces a penalty of up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. His next court date is Jan. 4.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments