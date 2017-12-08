A security camera captured this image of the “Khaki Bandit” brandishing a weapon Tuesday at Yosemite Bank in Groveland.
A security camera captured this image of the “Khaki Bandit” brandishing a weapon Tuesday at Yosemite Bank in Groveland. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office
A security camera captured this image of the “Khaki Bandit” brandishing a weapon Tuesday at Yosemite Bank in Groveland. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

‘Khaki Bandit’ wanted in connection with 13 Northern California bank robberies

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 07:40 AM

The FBI is looking for a man dubbed the “Khaki Bandit” who they say robbed at least 13 Northern California banks over the last four years, including locations in Walnut Grove and Auburn.

Security footage showed the man entering Yosemite Bank in Groveland on Tuesday, brandishing a black handgun and leaving with “a considerable amount of money” in a black trash bag, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is a white man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He targets rural banks and typically employs the same tactics used on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man wore a multicolored beanie, black wrap-around sunglasses, khaki pants with side cargo pockets, a black windbreaker-style jacket, black shoes and a beige backpack on Tuesday. He wore a dust mask when robbing a Walnut Grove bank in 2014, and previously wore a U.S. Air Force baseball cap.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Khaki Bandit is wanted in connection with bank robberies in the following towns, according to the FBI:

▪ Napa: Oct. 29, 2013

▪ Glen Ellen: Jan. 10, 2014

▪ Pioneer: Feb. 21, 2014

▪ Walnut Grove: July 28, 2014

▪ Napa: Oct. 27, 2014

▪ Felton: July 13, 2015

▪ Weaverville: May 9, 2016

▪ Durham: May 9, 2016

▪ Napa: Sept. 29, 2016

▪ Colusa: Oct. 13, 2016

▪ Arbuckle: Feb. 14, 2017

▪ Auburn: June 15, 2017

Helicopter and K-9 units searched Groveland and the surrounding area for the man after his theft Tuesday to no avail. Detectives sent DNA and fingerprint samples from the crime scene to the Department of Justice.

    A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the Khaki Bandit’s arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about the bandit is asked to call their local FBI office. The Sacramento office’s tip line can be reached at 916-746-7000.

    Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

    Comments

    Videos

    More Videos

    • This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

      Last week, this man entered the Raley’s in El Dorado Hills, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, and then went into the woman’s restroom and was looking underneath the occupied stalls before he was run out by a customer and employees. If you have any information about this person, the sheriff's office asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (530) 621-6600 and reference case EG17-10645.

    This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

    This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

    This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills
    Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 1:32

    Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down
    Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:16

    Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

    View More Video

    Sacto 911 Staff



    Nashelly Chavez
    nchavez@sacbee.com
    @nashellytweets

    Benjy Egel
    begel@sacbee.com
    @BenjyEgel

    Cathy Locke
    clocke@sacbee.com

    Anthony Sorci
    asorci@sacbee.com

    Darrell Smith
    Superior Court
    dvsmith@sacbee.com
    @dvaughnsmith

    More Sacto 911



    Crimemapper

    Send news tips

    Sign up for breaking news alerts

    Arrest Logs

    Crime Q&A

    Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

    Submit your question