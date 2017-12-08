‘Khaki Bandit’ wanted in connection with 13 Northern California bank robberies

The FBI is looking for a man dubbed the “Khaki Bandit” who they say robbed at least 13 Northern California banks over the last four years, including locations in Walnut Grove and Auburn.
Security footage showed the man entering Yosemite Bank in Groveland on Tuesday, brandishing a black handgun and leaving with “a considerable amount of money” in a black trash bag, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is a white man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He targets rural banks and typically employs the same tactics used on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The man wore a multicolored beanie, black wrap-around sunglasses, khaki pants with side cargo pockets, a black windbreaker-style jacket, black shoes and a beige backpack on Tuesday. He wore a dust mask when robbing a Walnut Grove bank in 2014, and previously wore a U.S. Air Force baseball cap.
The Khaki Bandit is wanted in connection with bank robberies in the following towns, according to the FBI:
▪ Napa: Oct. 29, 2013
▪ Glen Ellen: Jan. 10, 2014
▪ Pioneer: Feb. 21, 2014
▪ Walnut Grove: July 28, 2014
▪ Napa: Oct. 27, 2014
▪ Felton: July 13, 2015
▪ Weaverville: May 9, 2016
▪ Durham: May 9, 2016
▪ Napa: Sept. 29, 2016
▪ Colusa: Oct. 13, 2016
▪ Arbuckle: Feb. 14, 2017
▪ Auburn: June 15, 2017
Helicopter and K-9 units searched Groveland and the surrounding area for the man after his theft Tuesday to no avail. Detectives sent DNA and fingerprint samples from the crime scene to the Department of Justice.
A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the Khaki Bandit’s arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about the bandit is asked to call their local FBI office. The Sacramento office’s tip line can be reached at 916-746-7000.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
