    Three Placer County residents were arrested Wednesday in Auburn after community members lodged complaints about activities in a house, the Placer County Sheriff's Office reports.

Neighbors complain about house. Narcotics arrest follows

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 12:00 PM

Three Placer County residents were arrested Wednesday in Auburn after community members lodged complaints about activities in a house, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The complaints prompted the Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation about suspected narcotics from a home near Flood Road, the department said in a news release.

A search warrant was served and Nova Johnson, 39, of Auburn was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and maintaining a drug house. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Also arrested were Katherine Unwin, 30, of Rocklin and Tanner McCann, 26, of Auburn, both for outstanding warrants, the release said. Unwin’s bail was set at $52,000 and McCann’s at $30,000, authorities said.

All three were booked into the Auburn Main Jail.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

