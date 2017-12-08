Neighbors complain about house. Narcotics arrest follows

Three Placer County residents were arrested Wednesday in Auburn after community members lodged complaints about activities in a house, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The complaints prompted the Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation about suspected narcotics from a home near Flood Road, the department said in a news release.
A search warrant was served and Nova Johnson, 39, of Auburn was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and maintaining a drug house. Her bail was set at $10,000.
Also arrested were Katherine Unwin, 30, of Rocklin and Tanner McCann, 26, of Auburn, both for outstanding warrants, the release said. Unwin’s bail was set at $52,000 and McCann’s at $30,000, authorities said.
All three were booked into the Auburn Main Jail.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
