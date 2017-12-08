More Videos

  CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

    CHP Officer Lucas Chellew is honored at a funeral service at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville on March 4, 2017. Chellew was killed in a motorcycle crash while in the line of duty on February 22, 2017.

CHP Officer Lucas Chellew is honored at a funeral service at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville on March 4, 2017. Chellew was killed in a motorcycle crash while in the line of duty on February 22, 2017. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
CHP Officer Lucas Chellew is honored at a funeral service at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville on March 4, 2017. Chellew was killed in a motorcycle crash while in the line of duty on February 22, 2017. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

CHP officers pack hearing for man charged with leading cop on deadly high-speed pursuit

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 04:43 PM

UPDATED December 09, 2017 08:13 AM

More than two dozen uniformed officers from the California Highway Patrol watched Friday as the man charged with leading a south Sacramento CHP officer on a high-speed chase ending in the officer’s death appeared in Sacramento Superior Court.

Alberto Quiroz, now 27, wore a orange jumpsuit and briefly smiled as he entered the courtroom’s holding cell, though it was not clear whether family members or friends were in the crowd.

Quiroz faces multiple charges in connection to a high-speed pursuit on Feb. 22 in which prosecutors allege he fled from CHP Officer Lucas Chellew in south Sacramento while riding a stolen Yamaha motorcycle.

Chellew, 31, was an eight-year veteran with the CHP’s south Sacramento unit and was also on a motorcycle during the chase. Police say Chellew was cut off by another vehicle as he was driving near Fruitridge and Stockton Boulevard, causing him to crash into a pole and suffer serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital but died that night.

Quiroz was taken into custody in connection with the crash the following day. In addition to charges of felony vehicle theft and evading a peace officer, he also faces charges for burglary and causing serious injury while evading police, Sacramento County Main Jail inmate logs show.

Quiroz plead no contest to the charges in an Oct. 30 hearing, Alice Michel, an assistant public defender overseeing the case, said Friday.

In court on Friday, Michel told Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet she recently became aware of information that may be relevant to sentencing in the case, and asked for the hearing to be continued. She declined to elaborate when asked by Sweet what type of information she wanted to share.

Officer Michael Bradley, a spokesman for the CHP who was present at the hearing, told reporters outside the courthouse Friday that he and fellow officers would continue to attend future hearings to show support for the Chellew family.

Chellew is survived by his wife and two children. His sister and father both worked as CHP officers.

Quiroz is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.

  CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

    Flags were at half staff as CHP officers, Highway Patrol officers, officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the Sacramento Police Department joined the ceremonial bell ringing on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to honor motorcycle Officer Lucas Chellew, who was ejected from his motorbike and killed on Wednesday night while pursuing a motorcyclist.

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

Flags were at half staff as CHP officers, Highway Patrol officers, officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento Police Department joined the ceremonial bell ringing on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to honor motorcycle Officer Lucas Chellew, who was ejected from his motorbike and killed on Wednesday night while pursuing a motorcyclist.

Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

