He demanded cigarettes from a delivery driver. Then he punched him, police say

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

December 09, 2017 12:14 PM

The Sacramento Police Department seeks a man who allegedly punched a delivery driver in the face after demanding he give him cigarettes Friday afternoon, the department said.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Drive in South Natomas as the driver was delivering goods to a store about 1:55 p.m., said Linda Matthew, a Police Department spokeswoman.

Matthew was unsure of what products the truck was delivering, but said there were cigarettes in the vehicle. The location is near two shopping centers.

Initially, the suspect entered the delivery truck and began demanding cigarettes from the driver, according to police. The man then reportedly punched the driver in the face twice, threw him out of the truck and took property from the truck before fleeing.

The delivery driver, who was contacted by police afterward, suffered injuries to his ankle. Officers canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

