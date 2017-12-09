The shooter’s sport-utility vehicle is described as a black 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue with chrome trim.
He was fatally shot in front a Sacramento home in April. Police seek information

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

December 09, 2017 07:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Sacramento Police Department seeks information about an April homicide in the Glen Elder area.

About 4:34 p.m. April 30, Sacramento police officers responded to the 7900 block of 48th Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers found Dion Marcell Harris, 29, of Sacramento dead in front of a home.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene said Dion had come out of the house and was standing by the street for approximately one minute when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him, according to a department news release.

The driver of the SUV shot Harris with a silver-colored handgun, then fled. Several .45 caliber shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information about the homicide or the identity of the driver.

The SUV is described as a black 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue with chrome trim.

The driver is described as a black male adult, skinny with a medium complexion and a fade haircut, according to police.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the identity of the driver is asked to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

