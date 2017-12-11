Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento man killed, driver arrested in suspected DUI crash

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 11, 2017 09:17 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

An early morning vehicle crash in Fair Oaks killed a young man from Sacramento and left the driver facing a jail stint once he is released from a nearby hospital.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a 1997 Toyota Corolla struck the concrete wall on southbound Sunrise Boulevard near Howard Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Riggin and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The crash smashed the Corolla’s engine up through the dashboard, Riggin said, and threw the unrestrained passenger into the back seat. He later died from to injuries sustained in the crash.

Roberto Corona-Sandoval, 24, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. He was being treated for a fractured ankle and facial lacerations, Riggin said, and had not been booked into Sacramento County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim was identified as Christopher Saul Navarro, 22, of Sacramento, according to the Coroner’s Office.

CHP plans to analyze videos from cameras on nearby streets to determine if speed was a factor.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn
This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question