Sacramento man killed, driver arrested in suspected DUI crash

An early morning vehicle crash in Fair Oaks killed a young man from Sacramento and left the driver facing a jail stint once he is released from a nearby hospital.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, a 1997 Toyota Corolla struck the concrete wall on southbound Sunrise Boulevard near Howard Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Riggin and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The crash smashed the Corolla’s engine up through the dashboard, Riggin said, and threw the unrestrained passenger into the back seat. He later died from to injuries sustained in the crash.
Roberto Corona-Sandoval, 24, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. He was being treated for a fractured ankle and facial lacerations, Riggin said, and had not been booked into Sacramento County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
The victim was identified as Christopher Saul Navarro, 22, of Sacramento, according to the Coroner’s Office.
CHP plans to analyze videos from cameras on nearby streets to determine if speed was a factor.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
