Sacramento man receives maximum sentence for murdering 14-month-old girl

Sacramento resident Guyland Washington was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday for killing his former girlfriend’s 14-month-old child in 2014.
Washington’s then-girlfriend Alyssa Donnell left her daughter, Leila Shehadeh, in his care on July 11, 2014. When Donnell returned, she found her child not breathing and unresponsive, and doctors at UC Davis Medical Center pronounced Leila dead shortly after her arrival.
Doctor’s observed significant bruising throughout Leila’s body, and an autopsy showed a skull fracture with associated brain swelling, as well as fractured ribs. Her death was determined to be caused by intentionally inflicted blunt force injures and Washington, then 19, was arrested in connection with the homicide.
Court proceedings proved tense and emotional, with both families having to be separated and Donnell shouting “baby killer” at Washington, FOX40 reported.
Washington was convicted of second-degree murder and child assault causing death in October. Judge Maryanne Gilliard delivered the maximum sentence to Washington after excoriating Leila’s killer from the bench.
“In my 19 years of being a judge, this has to be without a doubt one of the worst actions I have seen another human being do to such a vulnerable, sweet, innocent little child,” Gilliard said, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
