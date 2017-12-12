Roseville police seek to identify thieves who took 87-year-old woman’s purse

Roseville police have released surveillance photos of individuals suspected of stealing an 87-year-old woman’s purse while she was shopping at a local grocery store.
Minutes later, the individuals used the woman’s bank cards in Antelope, according to a Police Department Facebook post. They reportedly were seen driving a silver PT Cruiser.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to email Community Service Officer Kim Crawford at kcrawford@roseville.ca.us.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments