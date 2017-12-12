Roseville police released surveillance photos of individuals suspected of stealing an 87-year-old woman’s purse as a local grocery store.
Roseville police released surveillance photos of individuals suspected of stealing an 87-year-old woman’s purse as a local grocery store. Roseville Police Department
Roseville police released surveillance photos of individuals suspected of stealing an 87-year-old woman’s purse as a local grocery store. Roseville Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Roseville police seek to identify thieves who took 87-year-old woman’s purse

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 12, 2017 03:30 PM

Roseville police have released surveillance photos of individuals suspected of stealing an 87-year-old woman’s purse while she was shopping at a local grocery store.

Minutes later, the individuals used the woman’s bank cards in Antelope, according to a Police Department Facebook post. They reportedly were seen driving a silver PT Cruiser.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to email Community Service Officer Kim Crawford at kcrawford@roseville.ca.us.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn
This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question