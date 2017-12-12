More Videos

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Pause
Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son 0:49

Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son

NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:22

NYT: Bitcoin Believers

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children 3:23

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:42

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann 7:08

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

  • NYT: Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? The New York Times
While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? The New York Times
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Email scam seeks bitcoin payment from victims allegedly targeted for killing

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 12, 2017 05:09 PM

UPDATED December 12, 2017 05:13 PM

An email scam advising recipients that they will be killed if they don’t submit a payment in bitcoin is making the rounds in Placer County, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to issue warning to residents.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that doesn’t use a bank and relies instead on electronic transactions.

“Please do not pay anyone and delete the email,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office advises in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a sample of the emails people have received. In one, the emailer states, “I’ve got an order to kill you, because your activity causes discomfort to a particular person. I studied you for a very long period of time and made a decision to give you a chance, despite the specifics of my work, the rules of which don’t allow me that, as this will damage my reputation (almost 9 years of impeccable order executions ) in my circles ... I suggest you pay 0.8 bitcoin. I only accept bitcoin. Info on how to send funds in this currency you will be able to Google.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The emailer states that once the funds are received, the name of the person ordering the killing will be provided, along with evidence that the targeted victim may turn over to law enforcement authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office asks people who receive such emails not to call law enforcement agencies, because the emails cannot be traced. Instead, residents are encouraged to alert others to the emails to prevent people from becoming victims of the scam.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Pause
Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son 0:49

Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son

NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:22

NYT: Bitcoin Believers

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children 3:23

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:42

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann 7:08

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question