Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Texas men arrested in Nevada County home invasion robbery

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 12, 2017 05:58 PM

Three Texas men were arrested Monday after they allegedly stole money and marijuana during a home invasion robbery in Nevada County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14000 block of Grizzly Trail, east of Grass Valley, about 6:40 a.m. after a resident reported the robbery. Three men entered the residence, bound the victim’s hands and stole several thousand dollars in cash and several pounds of marijuana, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. At least one of the men was believed to have been armed with a handgun.

The suspects’ vehicle ran out of gas before the robbery and was found stuck in the mud a short distance from the house, the news release said.

A large search effort was launched, and by 11:45 a.m., deputies had located all three suspects in the Greenhorn Road area. They were identified as Michael Diaz, 40, Shawn Turnage, 24, and Steve Ray Rhodes, 28.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All three were booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and felony conspiracy.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn
This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question