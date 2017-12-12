Texas men arrested in Nevada County home invasion robbery

Three Texas men were arrested Monday after they allegedly stole money and marijuana during a home invasion robbery in Nevada County.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14000 block of Grizzly Trail, east of Grass Valley, about 6:40 a.m. after a resident reported the robbery. Three men entered the residence, bound the victim’s hands and stole several thousand dollars in cash and several pounds of marijuana, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. At least one of the men was believed to have been armed with a handgun.
The suspects’ vehicle ran out of gas before the robbery and was found stuck in the mud a short distance from the house, the news release said.
A large search effort was launched, and by 11:45 a.m., deputies had located all three suspects in the Greenhorn Road area. They were identified as Michael Diaz, 40, Shawn Turnage, 24, and Steve Ray Rhodes, 28.
All three were booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and felony conspiracy.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
