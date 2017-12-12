Suspect identified in fatal stabbing at south Sacramento apartment

The Sacramento Police Department has identified a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man Nov. 19 at a south Sacramento apartment.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 5900 block of Riza Avenue, near Stockton Boulevard, about 2:15 p.m. and discovered the victim, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Freas, with a stab wound to the upper body, according to a Police Department news release. Officers and Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel administered CPR, and Freas was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police announced Tuesday that investigators have identified 25-year-old Arturo Hernandez as the suspect in the attack. He is known to law enforcement and is considered armed and dangerous, the news release said. Police advise anyone who sees Hernandez not to try to contact him but to notify police of his location.
Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said the weapon used in the stabbing has not been recovered.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
