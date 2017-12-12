Arturo Hernandez
Arturo Hernandez Sacramento Police Department
Arturo Hernandez Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Suspect identified in fatal stabbing at south Sacramento apartment

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 12, 2017 06:23 PM

UPDATED December 12, 2017 06:29 PM

The Sacramento Police Department has identified a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man Nov. 19 at a south Sacramento apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 5900 block of Riza Avenue, near Stockton Boulevard, about 2:15 p.m. and discovered the victim, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Freas, with a stab wound to the upper body, according to a Police Department news release. Officers and Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel administered CPR, and Freas was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police announced Tuesday that investigators have identified 25-year-old Arturo Hernandez as the suspect in the attack. He is known to law enforcement and is considered armed and dangerous, the news release said. Police advise anyone who sees Hernandez not to try to contact him but to notify police of his location.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said the weapon used in the stabbing has not been recovered.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn
This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills 0:11

This man wanted for activity inside Raley's restroom in El Dorado Hills

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question