Two men accused of attempted thefts at Yuba County park-and-ride lot

Two Marysville men suspected of trying to burglarize vehicles and steal a catalytic converter were arrested after they were spotted looking into vehicles at a park-and-ride lot in a Yuba County community.
A Yuba County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area around 9:40 a.m. Monday and saw a suspicious car and a man looking into vehicles in the lot on Chalice Creek in Plumas Lake. When the deputy approached the vehicle, a maroon Ford Mustang with one man inside, a second man ran from the area, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Additional deputies arrived to search the area and found the second man in the back of a truck parked in the lot.
The suspects’ vehicle contained numerous burglary tools, including angle grinders, chisels and shaved keys, according to the release. Additional tools were found under another vehicle near the catalytic converter.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that catalytic converters, which contain precious metals, are targeted by thieves who sell them to recyclers. A number of reports of catalytic converter thefts have been received in recent weeks in Plumas Lake, Olivehurst and Linda, the news release said.
The suspects were identified as John Her and Bee Her, both 35. The men were on probation, and Bee Her had active warrants for burglary and auto theft, according to the release.
Deputies conducted probation searches of the suspects’ residences, but found no catalytic converters or other stolen property on the premises, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
John Her was booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of attempted grand theft, criminal conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.
Bee Her was booked on suspicion of numerous offenses, including attempted grand theft, criminal conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
