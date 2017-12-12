Denise Thomas
Denise Thomas Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Girls, ages 10 and 11, reported missing from Sacramento’s Valley Hi area

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 12, 2017 09:01 PM

Sacramento police are looking for two girls, ages 10 and 11, who were last seen early Tuesday afternoon.

Khristianna Green, 10, and Denise Thomas, 11, were last seen walking away from home the 5800 block of Ehrhardt Avenue in the Valley Hi area about 2:30 p.m., according to a Police Department Facebook post.

Green is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was wearing a pink hoodie with her hair in a pony tail.

Thomas is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and purple Sac High hoodie and ripped black jeans.

Anyone who has seen the girls is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

