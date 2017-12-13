Girls reported missing have returned home on their own, Sacramento police say

Two preteen girls were reunited with their families Wednesday morning after they were reported missing the previous day.
Denise Thomas, 11, and Khristianna Green, 10, went missing from the 5800 block of Ehrhardt Avenue in the Valley Hi area about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Both girls left home under their own will, the department announced via social media Wednesday morning, and returned home without police involvement.
***UPDATE*** Denise Thomas and Khristianna Green have been located. Thanks to all who looked.— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 13, 2017
Never miss a local story.
***Additional update Both females juveniles were located safelyafter leaving home voluntarily. both located at home after retuning.— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 13, 2017
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments