Girls reported missing have returned home on their own, Sacramento police say

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 07:26 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Two preteen girls were reunited with their families Wednesday morning after they were reported missing the previous day.

Denise Thomas, 11, and Khristianna Green, 10, went missing from the 5800 block of Ehrhardt Avenue in the Valley Hi area about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Both girls left home under their own will, the department announced via social media Wednesday morning, and returned home without police involvement.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

