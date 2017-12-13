Sacramento State student arrested with nearly two pounds of weed, other drugs

A Sacramento State student was caught with more than two pounds of marijuana distributed between several bags and jars last weekend.
Campus police spotted two men smoking on top of a parking structure about 10 p.m. Friday. The students quickly walked off after seeing the police, leaving a car with several plastic bags full of marijuana and a smell to match.
One of the men, identified in a Sacramento State Police Department crime log as 22-year-old Karanpreet Saimplay, eventually returned and claimed ownership of the car. A search turned up almost two pounds of pot as well as oxycodone pills and psilocybin mushrooms, according to a department Facebook post.
Saimplay, who was nearing the end of his first semester at the university, was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to sell. He has since been released from Sacramento County Main Jail on bail.
Never miss a local story.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments