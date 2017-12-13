South Lake Tahoe outdoorsman, pilot missing since mid-November

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe who has been missing for a month.
Eric Zentner, described as an outdoorsman, pilot and diver, left his uncle’s home in Meyers on Nov. 11 and was reported missing Nov. 15, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. His vehicle was found Nov. 18 at the Lake Tahoe Airport.
Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to find Zentner, the news release said.
Zentner is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard.
He has family in Ashland, Ore., and previously lived in Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska.
Anyone with information regarding Zentner’s disappearance is asked to call Detective Damian Frisby at 530-573-3022 and refer to El Dorado County Sheriff’s case 17-10419.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
