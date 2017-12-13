Jose Gomez
Jose Gomez
San Diego County men arrested after break-in at Auburn business

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 06:46 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Two San Diego County men were arrested on suspicion of burglary early Wednesday morning after they were found inside a closed business in Auburn.

Officers were dispatched about 6:49 a.m. to a commercial burglary alarm in the 100 block of Sacramento Street. The first officer to arrive discovered the back door had been forced open and two men were inside the business, according to an Auburn Police Department news release.

Officers surrounded the business and the two suspects were taken into custody. They were identified as 32-year-old Ray Janis and 36-year-old Jose Gomez, both of Pauma Valley. Their vehicle was found a short distance from the business, and officers discovered the men had a stolen license plate from a nearby residence, the news release said.

Police said there was indication the men may have been involved in other recent burglaries.

Both men were booked in Placer County Jail. Janis is being held in lieu of $115,000 bail, and Gomez is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

