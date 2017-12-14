Sacto 911

Ex-Woodland High teacher gets probation in plea deal on molestation accusation

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 07:40 AM

Former Woodland High School computer skills teacher Scott Sorgent pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a 14- or 15-year-old and misdemeanor battery, with judgment deferred on the former charge.

Sorgent, 44, will serve three years probation of formal probation, including no contact with his victim and other former or current Woodland High students, 240 hours of community service and a year of twice-monthly sexual offender counseling.

If Sorgent can complete the probationary period without incident, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said, he will be eligible to withdraw his no contest plea on the sexual assault charge. If not, he will be forced to register as a sex offender and face other legal penalties.

Sorgent was arrested in May after allegedly sexually touching and making inappropriate comments about a female student’s body, and was placed on paid leave through the end of the academic year.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to all charges, including misdemeanor child molestation and sexual battery, both of which were dismissed.

Sorgent will be officially sentenced Wednesday morning.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

