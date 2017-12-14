He stole from a car outside a yogurt shop, authorities say. He didn’t notice the camera

Authorities are looking for a man they say stole from an unlocked, parked car in a Shingle Springs shopping center last week.
Security cameras captured the man minutes before he stole multiple items from a vehicle outside Urban Yogurt on Dec. 7, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is a black man in his 20s or 30s with a beard and short hair. He was wearing a black v-neck sweater, white watch, sagging gray jeans and black shoes the night of the alleged theft, and appears to be smoking a cigarette in one of the security photos.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5655.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
