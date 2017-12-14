Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

He stole from a car outside a yogurt shop, authorities say. He didn’t notice the camera

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 08:53 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Authorities are looking for a man they say stole from an unlocked, parked car in a Shingle Springs shopping center last week.

Security cameras captured the man minutes before he stole multiple items from a vehicle outside Urban Yogurt on Dec. 7, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

SS1
Anyone who recognizes this man connected to a Dec. 7 theft in Shingle Springs is asked to call 530-621-5655.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect is a black man in his 20s or 30s with a beard and short hair. He was wearing a black v-neck sweater, white watch, sagging gray jeans and black shoes the night of the alleged theft, and appears to be smoking a cigarette in one of the security photos.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5655.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

    King and his handler took a walk through the high school last week to check common areas for contraband, finding none. King is a rescued 4-year-old black lab mix.

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question