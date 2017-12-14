West Sacramento man pleads guilty to killing his three children

Robert Hodges pleaded guilty Thursday to the strangulation murders of his three young children and the attempt on his wife’s life at their West Sacramento apartment in September. He will spend the remainder of his days in state prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 19 in Yolo Superior Court.
An ashen Hodges, his shoulders slumped and wearing a full growth of beard, sat with defense counsel Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Ron Johnson, as Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announced a plea agreement had been reached.
In the front row sat Hodges’ wife, Mai Hodges, one among a line of family and friends, silent in her grief.
“This is a plea of guilty to all charges,” Reisig told Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, calling the agreement “carefully orchestrated” in consult with the state Attorney General’s office.
Thursday was to be Hodges’ arraignment ahead of a future trial date on the charges: three counts of murder in the deaths of his children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9, and Lucas, 7 months; attempted murder in his attack on wife Mai; plus special circumstances for committing multiple murders, lying in wait and using a weapon – his belt – to end his children’s lives.
Mai Hodges sobbed quietly as Rosenberg read each of the counts. Robert Hodges’ voice broke as he responded “guilty,” to the allegations, finally heaving a deep sigh after the last of the charges were read.
A deal had been in the works for weeks, said Johnson, who said he approached Yolo County prosecutors with the offer of life without parole.
“His main goal was not to put the family through more than they’ve already been through,” Johnson said of Hodges following the morning hearing.
Hodges, through his attorney, declined a request for an interview Thursday. He remains held without bail at Yolo County Jail pending his January sentencing date.
Mai Hodges left the courthouse with family and friends without speaking with reporters. Reisig, likewise, did not speak with reporters, but in a statement released through his office, said Hodges will “die in prison.”
“Ultimately, the surviving family’s desire for a swift and certain conclusion to this heartbreaking case led us to the conclusion that this resolution was most appropriate,” the statement read.
Hodges’ killings of his infant son and his two older children Sept. 13 shocked West Sacramento. In preliminary hearing testimony from investigators who responded to the horrific scene said he was in deep financial crisis when he suffocated his youngest child first, then the two older children over the space of several hours, surprising each from behind and choking them with a leather belt. He then planned to kill his wife and end his own life.
His reasoning for the killings, investigators said, was to spare the family financial hardship. Hodges said he had take breaks between the killings to summon the physical and mental strength to carry out the fatal deeds.
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
Comments