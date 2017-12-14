West Sacramento man pleads guilty to killing his three children

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:41

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento 2:49

Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30

  • Watch Robert Hodges in court facing charges of killing three children in West Sacramento

    Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee pool
Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee pool
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

West Sacramento man pleads guilty to killing his three children

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 09:32 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 38 MINUTES AGO

Robert Hodges pleaded guilty Thursday to the strangulation murders of his three young children and the attempt on his wife’s life at their West Sacramento apartment in September. He will spend the remainder of his days in state prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 19 in Yolo Superior Court.

An ashen Hodges, his shoulders slumped and wearing a full growth of beard, sat with defense counsel Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Ron Johnson, as Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announced a plea agreement had been reached.

In the front row sat Hodges’ wife, Mai Hodges, one among a line of family and friends, silent in her grief.

“This is a plea of guilty to all charges,” Reisig told Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, calling the agreement “carefully orchestrated” in consult with the state Attorney General’s office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thursday was to be Hodges’ arraignment ahead of a future trial date on the charges: three counts of murder in the deaths of his children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9, and Lucas, 7 months; attempted murder in his attack on wife Mai; plus special circumstances for committing multiple murders, lying in wait and using a weapon – his belt – to end his children’s lives.

Mai Hodges sobbed quietly as Rosenberg read each of the counts. Robert Hodges’ voice broke as he responded “guilty,” to the allegations, finally heaving a deep sigh after the last of the charges were read.

A deal had been in the works for weeks, said Johnson, who said he approached Yolo County prosecutors with the offer of life without parole.

“His main goal was not to put the family through more than they’ve already been through,” Johnson said of Hodges following the morning hearing.

Hodges, through his attorney, declined a request for an interview Thursday. He remains held without bail at Yolo County Jail pending his January sentencing date.

Mai Hodges left the courthouse with family and friends without speaking with reporters. Reisig, likewise, did not speak with reporters, but in a statement released through his office, said Hodges will “die in prison.”

“Ultimately, the surviving family’s desire for a swift and certain conclusion to this heartbreaking case led us to the conclusion that this resolution was most appropriate,” the statement read.

Hodges’ killings of his infant son and his two older children Sept. 13 shocked West Sacramento. In preliminary hearing testimony from investigators who responded to the horrific scene said he was in deep financial crisis when he suffocated his youngest child first, then the two older children over the space of several hours, surprising each from behind and choking them with a leather belt. He then planned to kill his wife and end his own life.

His reasoning for the killings, investigators said, was to spare the family financial hardship. Hodges said he had take breaks between the killings to summon the physical and mental strength to carry out the fatal deeds.

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:41

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento 2:49

Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30

  • West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

    Mai Sheng Vang, the mother of three children allegedly slain by their father, told mourners Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, that her "world was utterly destroyed" and she will never stop missing her children.

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Mai Sheng Vang, the mother of three children allegedly slain by their father, told mourners Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, that her "world was utterly destroyed" and she will never stop missing her children.

Jose Luis Villegas with additional pool video The Sacramento Bee

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:41

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento 2:49

Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30

  • Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

    King and his handler took a walk through the high school last week to check common areas for contraband, finding none. King is a rescued 4-year-old black lab mix.

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question