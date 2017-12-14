West Sacramento man pleads guilty to killing his three children

More Videos 0:30 Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School Pause 0:27 Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:41 Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 0:18 Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:47 Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 2:49 Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento 1:56 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Robert Hodges in court facing charges of killing three children in West Sacramento Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee pool

