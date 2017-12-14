Sacto 911

Man pleads no contest to raping woman at knifepoint while her children slept

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 11:16 AM

David Hamilton pleaded no contest Wednesday to breaking into a woman’s house in North Highlands and raping her at knifepoint while her children slept.

At about 3 a.m. Feb. 7, Hamilton entered the 48-year-old victim’s home near Watt Avenue and Don Julio Boulevard through a kitchen window, walked into her bedroom and ordered her to get on the floor or be killed.

Hamilton, 29, then bound the woman’s hands, choked her and raped her. He then began walking around the house, causing the woman to fear he would assault her children next.

The woman distracted Hamilton with food and drinks while she called 911 and texted a relative for help. When Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived, they found Hamilton hiding under a couch armed with his knife.

Hamilton, who did not know the woman before the assault, has an extensive criminal history including robbery, possession of an illegal weapon and felony reception of stolen property, according to Sacramento County Court records. He had been out of jail on parole.

He will be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Jan. 9.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

