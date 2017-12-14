Pharmacy robberies are skyrocketing. Police ask for help

More Videos 0:30 Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School Pause 0:27 Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:41 Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 0:29 See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:37 Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout 1:12 Woman escorted out of Starbucks after asking patrons to stop speaking 'oriental' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department

