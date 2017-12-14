Get a lift, or a Lyft: Law enforcement agencies look to cut down holiday DUIs

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:41

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:29

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

  • Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

    On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash. @SacFirePIO
On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash. @SacFirePIO
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Get a lift, or a Lyft: Law enforcement agencies look to cut down holiday DUIs

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 05:44 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

‘Tis the season for holiday parties, and area law enforcement agencies are stepping up activities to keep impaired drivers off the road.

At least one agency is partnering with the ride-share company Lyft to promote safe rides.

Beginning Friday and continuing through New Year’s Day, officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols as part of a crackdown on motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

They cite national statistics to illustrate the impact of impaired driving: Last year, 37,461 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes, and about 28 percent, or 10,497, died in crashes in which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08. California reported 1,059 DUI deaths at .08 or above, according to agency news releases.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Law enforcement officials urge holiday celebrants to avoid becoming a DUI statistic by taking steps to make sure they don’t drink and drive.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it is partnering with the ride-share app company Lyft. Through Jan. 1, Lyft will provide discounted rides throughout the Sacramento region, including El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento counties, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release. New users can enter the code RIDESAFE2018 in the app for $5 off their first 10 rides, and existing users can claim 10 percent off two rides with the code RIDESAFECA.

“Thanks to the ever evolving and innovative methods of ride sharing in today’s high-tech world, there is no excuse for impaired driving,” El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson said in a written statement. “My office is committed not only to protecting the public by aggressively prosecuting those who drink and drive, but also trying to help prevent the devastating impact of these crimes by encouraging use of new emerging tech applications.”

Law enforcement agencies also encourage drivers to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP”, free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that offer free incentives for the designated sober driver, such as free non-alcoholic drinks and free appetizers.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says 1:41

Teen first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:29

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

  • Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

    King and his handler took a walk through the high school last week to check common areas for contraband, finding none. King is a rescued 4-year-old black lab mix.

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question