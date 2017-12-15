The woman died about three-quarters of a mile from the Mace Boulevard freeway exit.
Freight train fatally strikes woman near Davis

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 08:07 AM

A woman died early Friday after being struck by a train outside Davis.

The woman was crossing the tracks near county roads 32A and 105, about  3/4 of a mile from Mace Boulevard, when she was hit by a Union Pacific freight train about 4 a.m., Yolo County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dean Nyland said.

Union Pacific employees saw the woman crossing but could not stop in time, Nyland said. The conductor called in her death.

The woman’s identity had yet to have been released as of 8 a.m. Friday. Nyland said he did not know why she had attempted to cross the tracks.

Capital Corridor trains are expected to run on time after an initial delay, officials said.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

