He taught math and headed a Christian club at Inderkum High. Now he’s going to prison

Byron Wallace was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison Friday for sexually assaulting two minors he taught at Inderkum High School.
Wallace, 35, was a well-liked math teacher at Inderkum when he taught freshmen geometry. A “father figure” relationship turned sexual during a female student’s senior year, with sex acts before and after school and erotic texts documented in a pending civil suit against Wallace, Inderkum and Natomas Unified School District.
The victim also lavished gifts on Wallace at his request, spending more than $3,500 on shoes, belts and watches from an area mall.
Another girl came forward four days after Wallace’s arrest on Oct. 23, 2015, saying she received naked pictures from and had sex with the Christians in Action club adviser when she was 17. Wallace was placed on administrative leave after a Sacramento Police Department investigation began in May 2015.
Never miss a local story.
Two years later, a jury convicted Wallace on of four counts of sex acts with a person under the age of 18, communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, molesting a child under the age of 18, three counts of unlawful sex with a minor and dissuading a witness.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments