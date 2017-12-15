Byron Wallace
Byron Wallace Sacramento Bee file photo
Byron Wallace Sacramento Bee file photo
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

He taught math and headed a Christian club at Inderkum High. Now he’s going to prison

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 01:40 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Byron Wallace was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison Friday for sexually assaulting two minors he taught at Inderkum High School.

Wallace, 35, was a well-liked math teacher at Inderkum when he taught freshmen geometry. A “father figure” relationship turned sexual during a female student’s senior year, with sex acts before and after school and erotic texts documented in a pending civil suit against Wallace, Inderkum and Natomas Unified School District.

The victim also lavished gifts on Wallace at his request, spending more than $3,500 on shoes, belts and watches from an area mall.

Another girl came forward four days after Wallace’s arrest on Oct. 23, 2015, saying she received naked pictures from and had sex with the Christians in Action club adviser when she was 17. Wallace was placed on administrative leave after a Sacramento Police Department investigation began in May 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two years later, a jury convicted Wallace on of four counts of sex acts with a person under the age of 18, communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, molesting a child under the age of 18, three counts of unlawful sex with a minor and dissuading a witness.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

    King and his handler took a walk through the high school last week to check common areas for contraband, finding none. King is a rescued 4-year-old black lab mix.

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question