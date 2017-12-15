CHP investigators recover 15 trailers stolen in Sacramento region, Bay Area

A California Highway Patrol investigation into the theft of trailers in the Sacramento and Bay Area regions resulted in arrests of three people and recovery of 15 trailers.
Investigators with the CHP’s Valley and Golden Gate divisions served three arrest warrants and two search warrants Wednesday at two properties in Concord. The investigation led to the recovery or 15 stolen trailers valued at approximately $75,000, according to a CHP news release. The searches also resulted in recovery of a stolen travel trailer and a Chrysler minivan.
The suspects were identified as 58-year-old Joseph M. Adamo, 59-year-old Shyla C. James and 50-year-old Connie L. Kelley, all of Concord. All three were booked into Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.
