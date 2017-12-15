Attempted murder suspect in Placer County shooting surrenders after search effort

An attempted murder suspect who was the subject of a Wednesday night search in the Antelope area has turned himself in to authorities.

Jeffrey Todd Buntich, 18, of Antelope was sought in connection with a shooting that occurred last Saturday at an outdoor party on Palladay Road, near Baseline Road in the west Roseville area, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Witnesses reported that there was a large gathering at the site, a popular party spot of teens and young adults, the news release said. The Sheriff’s Office was called after fights broke out and shots were fired, but the partygoers left before deputies arrived.

A girl who was struck by a shotgun blast had been transported to a Sacramento hospital in serious condition. She underwent surgery and her condition was not known as of Friday evening, according to the news release.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at Buntich’s Antelope apartment Wednesday evening, but he ran away on foot and was seen carrying a shotgun as he ran, the news release said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department assisted in searching the area with patrol deputies, a helicopter and K-9 units.

The search led Buntich to turn himself in a short time later, the news release said.