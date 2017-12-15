Jeffrey Todd Buntich
Jeffrey Todd Buntich Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Jeffrey Todd Buntich Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Attempted murder suspect in Placer County shooting surrenders after search effort

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 10:06 PM

An attempted murder suspect who was the subject of a Wednesday night search in the Antelope area has turned himself in to authorities.

Jeffrey Todd Buntich, 18, of Antelope was sought in connection with a shooting that occurred last Saturday at an outdoor party on Palladay Road, near Baseline Road in the west Roseville area, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Witnesses reported that there was a large gathering at the site, a popular party spot of teens and young adults, the news release said. The Sheriff’s Office was called after fights broke out and shots were fired, but the partygoers left before deputies arrived.

A girl who was struck by a shotgun blast had been transported to a Sacramento hospital in serious condition. She underwent surgery and her condition was not known as of Friday evening, according to the news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at Buntich’s Antelope apartment Wednesday evening, but he ran away on foot and was seen carrying a shotgun as he ran, the news release said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department assisted in searching the area with patrol deputies, a helicopter and K-9 units.

The search led Buntich to turn himself in a short time later, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

    King and his handler took a walk through the high school last week to check common areas for contraband, finding none. King is a rescued 4-year-old black lab mix.

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question