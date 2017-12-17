More Videos

  • Two suspects caught on this video of Sacramento County armed robbery now behind bars

    Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended two of five suspects in a string of liquor store and convenience store robberies. This surveillance video was taken November 21, 2017. Police, who announced the arrests on Sunday, December 17, also recovered the two vehicles used to commit these crimes. Robbery detectives are actively seeking the remainder of the suspects.

Two suspects down, three to go. Sheriff’s department makes arrests in armed robberies

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

December 17, 2017 12:30 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 04:02 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended two of five suspects in a string of liquor store and convenience store robberies, the department said Sunday.

The department released suspect descriptions for the five suspects on Dec. 1. The five are suspected in a series of liquor stores and convenience stores robberies in unincorporated areas of north and south Sacramento County. The stores were robbed between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29.

Deputies identified a pattern of behavior – the suspects enter the business and demand the clerk open the register at gunpoint. They steal “various quantities of cash, and cigarettes, and on at least one occasion have robbed customers present in the business,” the release said.

The Dec. 1 press release said the suspects have been armed with handguns and used two getaway vehicles: a gray or silver Dodge Stratus and a gray or silver Ford Taurus. Both cars were recovered along with the suspects.

The suspect descriptions range from a white or Latino male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, to a 250-pound African-American male, standing about 6 feet tall. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the department is not saying which suspects were apprehended because the investigation is active. He also could not share the mug shots of the suspects or number of robberies committed for the same reason.

Any person with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or to visit its website at www.sacsheriff.com, where a tip can be left anonymously. Tips may also be provided to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP or to (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Comments

