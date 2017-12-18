Chee Moua
Chee Moua
Sacto 911

Man recovering from stroke reported missing from Sacramento home

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 03:19 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 04:17 PM

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing from his Meadowview area home since last week.

Chee Moua, who is recovering from a stroke and has slurred speech, was last seen walking away from his residence in the area of 1400 69th Avenue on Wednesday. He does not have his medication with him, police said.

Moua is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information regarding Moua’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

