A surveillance photo shows a suspected armed robbery getting into a car at the Flyer’s gas station in Auburn.
Rancho Cordova residents arrested in last week’s Auburn-area gas station robbery

By Cathy Locke

December 18, 2017 05:55 PM

Two Rancho Cordova residents have been arrested in the armed robbery of an Auburn-area gas station.

Michael J. Quinn and Christine A. Barnes, both 25, were taken into custody Thursday in Portola in Plumas County as suspects in the Dec. 11 robbery of the Flyer’s gas station on Bowman Road, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Quinn is accused of entering the gas station armed with a gun and demanding money. He allegedly took cash, lottery tickets and cartons of cigarettes, then fled in a car driven by a woman.

Quinn and Barnes were booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Quinn also is being held for violating his parole for armed robbery, according to the news release.

Placer County detectives were assisted by Plumas County sheriff’s deputies in the arrests.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

