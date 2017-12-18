Sacto 911

San Francisco residents arrested in Lake Tahoe-area burglary

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 06:55 PM

Three San Francisco residents suspected of burglaries in Nevada’s Douglas County were arrested Saturday after they were caught allegedly breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of the MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline.

A subsequent search of a South Lake Tahoe motel room in connection with the case turned up several items recently reported stolen in Douglas County, according to a South Lake Tahoe Police Department news release.

Arrested were Sandra Vilchis-Toledo,25, Emmanuel Fonseca, 32, and Sonia Chavez, 28.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded about 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of three people burglarizing a vehicle in the MontBleu parking lot and located the three suspects. All were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Douglas County detectives requested the assistance of South Lake Tahoe police detectives in the search for additional stolen property. South Lake Tahoe police obtained a search warrant for a room at the Motel 6, where they discovered stolen items. Investigators also located numerous other items that may have been stolen but were not previously reported, the news release said.

The two law enforcement agencies are asking the public’s help in identifying any additional stolen property. Anyone who has been a victim of theft or burglary in the past several weeks is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6110 to file a report. Reports also may be submitted online via the city of South Lake Tahoe’s website, cityofslt.us. Callers can inquire about the recovery of any possible stolen items. They are encouraged to provide detailed descriptions of any missing property, as well as any available photos.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

