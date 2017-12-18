Fleeing suspect hid in a doghouse before being apprehended by police dog

A man who fled from a Redding police officer Sunday was really in the doghouse after a police K-9 found him hiding in one.
An officer was conducting enforcement activities at Redding’s Library Park about 3:30 p.m., when he contacted 25-year-old Brandon Shane Reynolds of Redding, according to a Police Department news release.
Reynolds, who was on post-release community supervision for assault with a deadly weapon and subject to search by law enforcement, fled from the officer. He ran across railroad tracks, then disappeared between surrounding buildings, the news release said.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew assisted police in searching the area. A Redding officer and his police dog, Dozer, also joined the ground search.
Reynolds was found in the backyard of a residence, hiding inside a small doghouse. Dozer apprehended Reynolds, and officers took the man into custody. Reynolds was then taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Officers searched Reynolds’ belonging and discovered heroin and methamphetamine, the news release said. He was booked at the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of possessing multiple controlled substances, resisting arrest and violation of the conditions of his post-release community supervision, according to the news release.
Police said an officer suffered minor injuries during Reynolds’ apprehension and was treated at a local hospital.
