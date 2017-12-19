Man being held on $1.6 million bail after third restraining order violation

A Sacramento resident was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of three felonies after allegedly stealing a car, breaking into his parents’ Elk Grove house and threatening to hurt them.
Anilesh Prasad was charged with burglary, auto theft, threatening someone with great bodily injury or death and violation of a protective order. He is in Sacramento County Main jail with bail set at $1.55 million.
Prasad, 32, was found standing outside in a light blue Honda parked in his parents’ driveway late Saturday morning, said Christopher Trim, Elk Grove Police Department spokesman. Police determined the car had been stolen from San Francisco after running the license plate, and found the keys in Prasad’s pocket when they searched him.
An investigation indicated Prasad had broken into the home of his parents, who have an protective order against him, earlier that morning and threatened them with violence.
Never miss a local story.
In February, Prasad was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading no contest to a felony charge of threatening someone with great bodily injury or death, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records. He was arrested for the same charge in May and again pleaded no contest, extending his probationary period to five years.
Prasad has pleaded no contest to two DUIs, aiding and abetting a criminal and felony reception of stolen property within the last decade, receiving probation for each.
His arraignment is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments