Sacramento man traveled nationwide to buy Apple products with revoked debit card

A Sacramento man has pleaded guilty to access device fraud after using a revoked debit card to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in purchases, including items from Apple stores throughout the United States.
Marcus Israel Butler, 33, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Sacramento, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Butler traveled to cities throughout California and the rest of the nation – including the East Coast, Midwest and Alaska – using the revoked debit card to purchase products from Apple stores. He told store employees that there was a problem with his debit card and asked them to call his bank. But instead of the bank, the employees spoke with Butler’s conspirator, the news release said. The conspirator gave the sales employees a false code that allowed the transactions to be completed on Butler’s revoked debit card.
Butler was arrested in Colorado after attempting fraudulent purchases at Apple stores.
He also used the revoked card to buy other goods and services, resulting in a total loss of approximately $353,000 due to the fraud scheme, according to the news release.
Butler is to be sentenced March 27 by U.S. District Court Judge John A. Mendez
The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
