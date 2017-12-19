Officer-involved shooting reported in Rosemont area

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at Micron Drive and Bradshaw Road in the Rosemont area.
Sgt. Shaun Hampton, spokesman for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, gave the following account of the incident:
About 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department received a call from someone at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant on Micron Drive reporting that there was a male who appeared to be intoxicated and dropping items. They said he was associated with a large box truck in the area. A deputy arrived and engaged in conversation with the person at the box truck, Hampton said. A struggle ensued between the officer and the suspect, who was described as a man in his 20s. During the struggle the officer fired his gun multiple times at the suspect, who drove off in the truck, Hampton said.
The suspect subsequently became stuck in traffic and officers took him into custody, authorities said. He was initially conscious but then lost consciousness. Officers administered first aid and applied a tourniquet to an injured limb. The suspect regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition, Hampton said. The officers were not injured.
